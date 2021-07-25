NetEase Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:NTES)

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 21,087 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 668% compared to the average daily volume of 2,747 call options.

Shares of NetEase stock opened at $103.53 on Friday. NetEase has a twelve month low of $82.93 and a twelve month high of $134.33. The stock has a market cap of $69.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.48, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.93.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $7.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $6.69. NetEase had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $32.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NetEase will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. NetEase’s payout ratio is 43.12%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NTES shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, CLSA lowered their price target on NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.96.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTES. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of NetEase by 151.2% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 145,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,909,000 after acquiring an additional 62,121 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 408.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,089,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678,763 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 385.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 4,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in NetEase by 422.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 75,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,261,000 after purchasing an additional 61,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

