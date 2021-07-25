Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,061 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 31,981 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $17,293,000 after purchasing an additional 5,903 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 607,320 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $328,396,000 after purchasing an additional 143,668 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 475,188 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $256,948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,413 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX stock traded up $3.64 on Friday, hitting $515.41. 3,820,478 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,746,784. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $512.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $228.53 billion, a PE ratio of 53.41, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $458.60 and a twelve month high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $665.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $670.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Netflix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $610.23.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

