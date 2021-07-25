NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in developing antisense therapies to address genetic diseases. The company’s proprietary platform includes PATrOL(TM). NeuBase Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Ohr Pharmaceutical Inc., is based in Pittsburgh, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.38.

NBSE stock opened at $3.76 on Thursday. NeuBase Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.66 and a one year high of $12.89. The firm has a market cap of $123.03 million, a PE ratio of -4.70 and a beta of -0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.80.

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts predict that NeuBase Therapeutics will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dietrich A. Stephan purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 134.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 26,556 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 133.8% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 96,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 55,080 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $739,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 121.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 6,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $4,690,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.84% of the company’s stock.

About NeuBase Therapeutics

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary modular peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligo (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders and cancer.

