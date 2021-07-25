NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in developing antisense therapies to address genetic diseases. The company’s proprietary platform includes PATrOL(TM). NeuBase Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Ohr Pharmaceutical Inc., is based in Pittsburgh, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on NeuBase Therapeutics from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.38.

NASDAQ:NBSE opened at $3.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.80. NeuBase Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.66 and a 52 week high of $12.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.03 million, a P/E ratio of -4.70 and a beta of -0.01.

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). On average, analysts expect that NeuBase Therapeutics will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other NeuBase Therapeutics news, CEO Dietrich A. Stephan acquired 12,000 shares of NeuBase Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 134.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 26,556 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in NeuBase Therapeutics by 133.8% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 96,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 55,080 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NeuBase Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $739,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in NeuBase Therapeutics by 121.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 6,158 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in NeuBase Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $4,690,000. 23.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NeuBase Therapeutics

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary modular peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligo (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders and cancer.

