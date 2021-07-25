Neutrino USD (USDN) Market Capitalization Hits $408.58 Million

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 25th. Neutrino USD has a total market cap of $408.58 million and $10.32 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. One Neutrino USD coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002801 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002798 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00038786 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.26 or 0.00123846 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.85 or 0.00139469 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,696.05 or 0.99873077 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $305.23 or 0.00854000 BTC.

Neutrino USD Coin Profile

Neutrino USD launched on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 408,058,871 coins and its circulating supply is 408,058,295 coins. The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Neutrino USD is beta.neutrino.at

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino USD Coin Trading

