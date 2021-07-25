Newmont (NYSE:NEM) PT Set at $82.00 by Raymond James

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) has been given a $82.00 target price by Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 36.42% from the stock’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Newmont’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.56 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.50 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.07 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.46.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $60.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.67. Newmont has a one year low of $54.18 and a one year high of $75.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Newmont will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,311 shares in the company, valued at $3,848,325. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.31, for a total transaction of $257,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,504,313.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,947,266 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Newmont by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 427,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,598,000 after purchasing an additional 95,553 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Newmont by 9,756.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 16,684 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Newmont by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Newmont by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,593,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $335,013,000 after purchasing an additional 236,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

