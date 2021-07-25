NEXT’s (NXT) “Under Review” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their under review rating on shares of NEXT (LON:NXT) in a research note released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NXT. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 8,700 ($113.67) price target on shares of NEXT in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Numis Securities reissued an add rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price target on shares of NEXT in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of NEXT to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NEXT from GBX 7,135 ($93.22) to GBX 7,700 ($100.60) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 7,131.25 ($93.17).

Get NEXT alerts:

Shares of NXT stock opened at GBX 8,092 ($105.72) on Wednesday. NEXT has a 12-month low of GBX 5,028 ($65.69) and a 12-month high of GBX 8,404 ($109.80). The company has a market cap of £10.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 7,961.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.27.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a GBX 110 ($1.44) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from NEXT’s previous dividend of $57.50.

In other news, insider Richard Papp sold 9,400 shares of NEXT stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 8,348 ($109.07), for a total transaction of £784,712 ($1,025,231.25).

About NEXT

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.