Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Nkarta in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Nkarta in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nkarta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Nkarta from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Nkarta in a report on Sunday, May 9th.

Shares of NKTX traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.14. 137,972 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,909. Nkarta has a 1-year low of $22.46 and a 1-year high of $79.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.66.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.10). Research analysts forecast that Nkarta will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nkarta news, insider Ralph Brandenberger sold 4,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $101,430.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,330. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nadir Mahmood sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.16, for a total value of $81,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,140 shares of company stock valued at $615,210 over the last three months. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 26,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nkarta in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nkarta in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 177.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Nkarta in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

Nkarta Company Profile

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

