NORMA Group SE (ETR:NOEJ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of NORMA Group SE (ETR:NOEJ) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €47.00 ($55.29).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NOEJ shares. Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on NORMA Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on NORMA Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on NORMA Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on NORMA Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

ETR:NOEJ opened at €44.38 ($52.21) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.76, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.12. NORMA Group has a 1-year low of €23.28 ($27.39) and a 1-year high of €49.36 ($58.07). The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of €45.00.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

