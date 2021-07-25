NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,184 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tamar Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 39,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,525,000 after buying an additional 5,411 shares in the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,536,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 82,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,081,000 after purchasing an additional 21,550 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the first quarter worth about $125,880,000. Finally, Concentrum Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the first quarter worth about $226,000.

Get iShares MSCI South Korea ETF alerts:

Shares of EWY stock opened at $90.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.66. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 12 month low of $58.66 and a 12 month high of $96.30.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

See Also: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.