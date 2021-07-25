NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Has $302,000 Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MELI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,589,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,665,000 after purchasing an additional 8,127 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,404,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at about $611,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MELI stock opened at $1,613.81 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $952.22 and a twelve month high of $2,020.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,455.11. The company has a market capitalization of $80.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,205.67 and a beta of 1.49.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 2.75%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. On average, research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on MELI. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $1,824.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays began coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,000.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,800.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,858.37.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk purchased 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $876.75 per share, with a total value of $149,047.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

