NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Invests $252,000 in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,159 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,983,309.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,307,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HON stock opened at $229.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.06, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.43. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.21 and a 12-month high of $234.25.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 26.51% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.39%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.07.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

