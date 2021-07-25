NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Invests $498,000 in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 5,379 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the fourth quarter valued at about $628,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after acquiring an additional 11,053 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,566,000 after acquiring an additional 5,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Alteryx alerts:

NYSE:AYX opened at $81.79 on Friday. Alteryx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.32 and a 12 month high of $181.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.62 and a beta of 0.73.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.15. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 9.81% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $118.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total transaction of $799,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff Horing sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total transaction of $108,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,714 shares of company stock valued at $2,101,867 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AYX. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Alteryx from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Alteryx from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Monday, July 12th. decreased their target price on shares of Alteryx from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Alteryx from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.36.

Alteryx Profile

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.