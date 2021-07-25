NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Takes $213,000 Position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALXN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $494,584,000. Sculptor Capital LP grew its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 505.1% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 2,022,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $309,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688,169 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP grew its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 4,289,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $655,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,244 shares during the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC grew its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 9,623.0% during the 1st quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 1,241,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $189,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paulson & CO. Inc. grew its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 460.0% during the 1st quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 1,400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $214,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.00.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $182.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.53. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.91 and a 12 month high of $187.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.22 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

