Northern Trust Corp Has $2.73 Million Stock Holdings in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,898 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,613 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.07% of 360 DigiTech worth $2,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech in the first quarter worth $533,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 116.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,222,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,827,000 after buying an additional 1,730,710 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 390.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 33,628 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 17.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,304,000 after buying an additional 18,917 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech in the fourth quarter worth $153,000. 49.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ QFIN opened at $25.97 on Friday. 360 DigiTech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.55.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $8.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.10 by $3.71. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 52.31% and a net margin of 33.47%. The company had revenue of $549.35 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on QFIN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised 360 DigiTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on 360 DigiTech from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut 360 DigiTech from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

About 360 DigiTech

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a digital consumer finance platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to the borrowers funded by institutional funding partners. The company also provides incremental credit assessment, collection, and other services, as well as guarantee for defaulted loans.

