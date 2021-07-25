Northern Trust Corp Sells 27,518 Shares of Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) by 6.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 422,435 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,518 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Iteris were worth $2,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Iteris by 29.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Iteris by 238.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,787 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Iteris during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Iteris during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Iteris by 44.1% during the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Iteris news, VP Todd Kreter sold 10,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $72,738.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,803 shares in the company, valued at $319,704.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO J. Joseph Bergera sold 36,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total transaction of $253,468.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,040.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 109,555 shares of company stock valued at $763,757. 5.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ITI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Iteris in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of ITI stock opened at $6.00 on Friday. Iteris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.71 and a 12-month high of $7.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.10 million, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.43.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). Iteris had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $31.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.30 million. Research analysts expect that Iteris, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Iteris Company Profile

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers detection sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications.

