Northern Trust Corp Sells 3,619 Shares of Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,619 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Red River Bancshares were worth $2,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RRBI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Red River Bancshares by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 8,452 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Red River Bancshares by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Red River Bancshares by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Red River Bancshares by 301.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Red River Bancshares by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Red River Bancshares alerts:

RRBI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Red River Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Red River Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 29th.

NASDAQ RRBI opened at $50.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.11 million, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.97. Red River Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $65.07.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $24.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.64 million. Red River Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 28.56%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Red River Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. Red River Bancshares’s payout ratio is 7.31%.

In other Red River Bancshares news, insider Harold W. Turner sold 500 shares of Red River Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total transaction of $27,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,141,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 21.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Red River Bancshares Profile

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in Louisiana. It provides various deposit products, including checking, saving, money market accounts, and time deposits. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; one-to-four family mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit; construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans; tax-exempt loans; small business administration paycheck protection program loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, family, and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment and term loans; home mortgage loans; and lines of credit and standby letters of credit.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Red River Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red River Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.