Northern Trust Corp Trims Stake in Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) by 25.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 81,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,445 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Alico were worth $2,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Alico by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Alico by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Alico by 186.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 10,953 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Alico by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 11,405 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Alico by 276.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. 44.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALCO stock opened at $36.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $274.48 million, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.81. Alico, Inc. has a one year low of $26.55 and a one year high of $36.72.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $55.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.70 million. Alico had a return on equity of 0.74% and a net margin of 27.83%. As a group, analysts expect that Alico, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Alico’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Alico’s dividend payout ratio is currently -833.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alico from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Alico Company Profile

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

