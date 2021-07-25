Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) Receives C$49.80 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$49.80.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Northland Power from C$51.00 to C$45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$57.00 price objective on shares of Northland Power in a report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Northland Power to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. CSFB cut their target price on Northland Power from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Northland Power to C$56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of TSE NPI traded down C$0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$43.37. 530,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 832,167. Northland Power has a 12-month low of C$35.31 and a 12-month high of C$51.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 374.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$41.60.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$612.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$599.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Northland Power will post 1.7499999 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.42%.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

