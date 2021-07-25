nOS Price Tops $0.0515 on Major Exchanges (NOS)

nOS (CURRENCY:NOS) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 25th. nOS has a market cap of $5.28 million and $4,230.00 worth of nOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, nOS has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One nOS coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0515 or 0.00000454 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy, Switcheo Network and Hotbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002926 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00038826 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.94 or 0.00122742 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.72 or 0.00139663 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34,070.98 or 0.99714020 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002837 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $296.50 or 0.00867765 BTC.

About nOS

nOS’s total supply is 330,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,500,000 coins. The official website for nOS is nos.io . nOS’s official Twitter account is @nOSplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for nOS is medium.com/nos-io . The Reddit community for nOS is /r/nOSplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOS Universal Smart Contract (USC) is generally applicable and offers dApp back-end functions such as CRUD and Authentication. Users can stake nOS tokens to gain voting power on the nOS platform. High-quality applications get rewarded and become more discoverable, while users are protected from low reputation applications. Developers who are contributing to nOS, or are building apps on nOS will receive priorities in the whitelisting process. Websites and apps host their content in an open and decentralized manner using NOS NEO Smart Contracts, giving users insight into what happens with their data. When using multiple dApps, users never have to work with different tokens. End-users only use NEO's utility token GAS, and nOS automatically converts it to the proper amount of tokens required for a specific transaction or invocation. “

nOS Coin Trading

nOS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Switcheo Network and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as nOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire nOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy nOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

