Nucleus Vision (NCASH) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $182,142.00

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 25th. During the last week, Nucleus Vision has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar. One Nucleus Vision coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Nucleus Vision has a total market cap of $10.39 million and approximately $182,142.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nucleus Vision Profile

Nucleus Vision (CRYPTO:NCASH) is a coin. Its launch date was November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,181,865,278 coins. The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Nucleus Vision is medium.com/@NucleusVision . The official website for Nucleus Vision is nucleus.vision . Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nucleus Vision is an IoT-based, contactless identification system that empowers retailers to identify and better serve their customers. Nucleus Vision intends to bridge the gap between the online and offline retail world by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain. NCASH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Nucleus Vision's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Nucleus Vision

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nucleus Vision should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nucleus Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

