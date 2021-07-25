Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,458,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 18,089 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.01% of Sangamo Therapeutics worth $18,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGMO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 60.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,853,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,758,000 after buying an additional 1,071,188 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 8,484.3% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 858,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,756,000 after acquiring an additional 848,429 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,185,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 142.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 815,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,722,000 after purchasing an additional 479,407 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 789.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 345,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,332,000 after purchasing an additional 306,841 shares during the last quarter. 55.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGMO opened at $9.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.00. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.05 and a 52-week high of $19.43.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.82% and a negative net margin of 94.38%. Sangamo Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

SGMO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sangamo Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.67.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

