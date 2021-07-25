Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) by 19.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 633,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 101,440 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in At Home Group were worth $18,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOME. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in At Home Group by 120.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,400,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,903,000 after buying an additional 1,312,900 shares during the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in At Home Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,021,000. Bruni J V & Co. Co. bought a new position in At Home Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,235,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in At Home Group by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,536,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,191,000 after purchasing an additional 370,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 2,095.1% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 358,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,299,000 after purchasing an additional 342,554 shares in the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get At Home Group alerts:

HOME opened at $36.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.52. At Home Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.81 and a 1-year high of $38.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $537.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.74 million. At Home Group had a return on equity of 61.69% and a net margin of 12.74%. At Home Group’s revenue was up 183.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.61) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that At Home Group Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson sold 22,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $800,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,509,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Laura L. Bracken sold 7,500 shares of At Home Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $276,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,001.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,694 shares of company stock valued at $1,088,830. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of At Home Group in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of At Home Group from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of At Home Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of At Home Group in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of At Home Group in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. At Home Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.94.

About At Home Group

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cors, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decors, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME).

Receive News & Ratings for At Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for At Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.