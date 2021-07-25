Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 222,566 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 45.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 716,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222,566 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.40% of Valvoline worth $18,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VVV. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Valvoline in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the first quarter worth $204,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the first quarter worth $209,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 559.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 6,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the first quarter worth $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VVV opened at $30.35 on Friday. Valvoline Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.34 and a 1-year high of $34.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.45.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 317.87% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. Valvoline’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

VVV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Valvoline from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Valvoline from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.67.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

