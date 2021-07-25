Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $19.23 Million Holdings in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,494 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.93% of ModivCare worth $19,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ModivCare in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in ModivCare in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in ModivCare in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in ModivCare in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in ModivCare by 2.3% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 23,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MODV stock opened at $164.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $161.22. ModivCare Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.82 and a 12 month high of $184.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $453.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.06 million. ModivCare had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.63%. ModivCare’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that ModivCare Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MODV shares. TheStreet raised ModivCare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised ModivCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on ModivCare from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

About ModivCare

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. It offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

