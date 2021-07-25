Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $19.48 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 125.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,862 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $19,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

SCZ stock opened at $74.86 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $54.78 and a 1-year high of $77.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.06.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.709 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

