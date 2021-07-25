Nuvei Co. (OTCMKTS:NUVCF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Nuvei Co. (OTCMKTS:NUVCF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.67.

NUVCF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Nuvei in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Nuvei in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Nuvei in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Nuvei from C$74.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

NUVCF remained flat at $$82.82 during trading on Friday. 36 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,240. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.70. Nuvei has a 52 week low of $36.96 and a 52 week high of $84.68.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It provides a suite of payment solutions designed to support the entire lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels while providing what we believe is a superior payments experience.

