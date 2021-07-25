NVE Co. (NVEC) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 30th

NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share by the semiconductor company on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th.

Shares of NVEC opened at $78.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $379.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 1.13. NVE has a 52 week low of $46.00 and a 52 week high of $81.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.96.

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. NVE had a net margin of 53.75% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of NVE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NVE Company Profile

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

