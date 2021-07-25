O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.80.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Longbow Research started coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in O-I Glass during the first quarter valued at about $9,910,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 550,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,110,000 after purchasing an additional 89,659 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in O-I Glass by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,576,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,016,000 after purchasing an additional 665,662 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in O-I Glass by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 142,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after buying an additional 31,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in O-I Glass by 445.1% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 110,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 89,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O-I Glass stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $14.37. 691,301 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 873,010. O-I Glass has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.73, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.10.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 76.70% and a net margin of 1.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that O-I Glass will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.