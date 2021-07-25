Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Shares Gap Up to $12.12

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.12, but opened at $13.09. Ocular Therapeutix shares last traded at $12.70, with a volume of 6,086 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 8.31 and a quick ratio of 8.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $942.18 million, a P/E ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 2.08.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 103.20% and a negative net margin of 591.81%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ocular Therapeutix news, Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $143,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 101,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 138,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 86,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 61.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device designed to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

