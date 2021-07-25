Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN) Stock Holdings Increased by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,794 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Ocwen Financial were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in Ocwen Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $1,040,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Ocwen Financial by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 166,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after acquiring an additional 17,201 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ocwen Financial by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 5,772 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Ocwen Financial by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 166,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,746,000 after acquiring an additional 21,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ocwen Financial by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 157,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after acquiring an additional 9,817 shares in the last quarter. 49.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OCN opened at $25.04 on Friday. Ocwen Financial Co. has a one year low of $16.80 and a one year high of $35.08. The company has a quick ratio of 14.69, a current ratio of 14.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.58. The company has a market cap of $218.10 million, a P/E ratio of -37.94 and a beta of 1.85.

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter. Ocwen Financial had a negative return on equity of 1.43% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $207.59 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Ocwen Financial Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ocwen Financial in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

About Ocwen Financial

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. It provides commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.

