Oddz Price Reaches $0.27 on Exchanges (ODDZ)

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. During the last week, Oddz has traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Oddz has a total market capitalization of $6.53 million and approximately $442,989.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oddz coin can currently be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000708 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002618 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00038301 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.74 or 0.00117060 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.88 or 0.00133132 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38,237.39 or 1.00047808 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $319.23 or 0.00835270 BTC.

About Oddz

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,127,142 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Oddz Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using U.S. dollars.

