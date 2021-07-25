Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Shares Bought by Paradiem LLC

Paradiem LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 194,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,248 shares during the quarter. Old Republic International makes up about 1.6% of Paradiem LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $4,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ORI. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Old Republic International during the third quarter worth $513,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,464,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,871,000 after buying an additional 25,980 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 39,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 20,600 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 393,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,753,000 after buying an additional 26,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 60,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. 73.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Old Republic International news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy purchased 1,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.12 per share, with a total value of $26,955.84. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,293.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rande Keith Yeager sold 49,000 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total value of $1,192,170.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,046.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,782 shares of company stock valued at $46,153 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ORI traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $24.40. 1,903,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,688,954. Old Republic International Co. has a twelve month low of $13.93 and a twelve month high of $26.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.46.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.23. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 17.77%. Research analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Old Republic International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

