Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Shares Acquired by TownSquare Capital LLC

TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,676 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,596 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC owned 0.14% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $8,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 509.9% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 807,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,272,000 after acquiring an additional 675,288 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 74.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,390,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,747,000 after acquiring an additional 592,643 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,479,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,512,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter worth $20,708,000.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

In related news, SVP Ray Daugherty sold 1,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $98,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 437 shares in the company, valued at $39,330. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:OLLI traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.47. The stock had a trading volume of 467,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,875. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.23. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.75 and a twelve month high of $123.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.04.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $452.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.13 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on OLLI shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.08.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

Further Reading: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.