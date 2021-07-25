One Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 33,975 Shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSB)

One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSB) by 104.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,975 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. One Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.33% of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $3,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 138.4% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 10,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 6,107 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $450,000. Wealth Alliance purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $388,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.11. 1,482,714 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,090. iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $48.85 and a 52-week high of $51.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.64.

