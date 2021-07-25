One Wealth Advisors LLC Has $537,000 Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,170,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,938,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,141 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,887,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,579,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,653 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,059,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,175,935,000 after acquiring an additional 478,113 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,076,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,093,709,000 after acquiring an additional 239,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,990,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,086,493,000 after buying an additional 3,249,102 shares during the last quarter. 80.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.38.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total transaction of $196,392.69. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,640,009.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 35,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.28, for a total transaction of $3,280,554.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,952,544.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 148,716 shares of company stock valued at $14,293,117 in the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE EW traded up $2.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $109.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,527,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,458,329. The company has a market cap of $68.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.04, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $70.92 and a one year high of $109.67.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

