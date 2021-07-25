One Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $485,000 Investment in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,988 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

BHP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,140.50.

NYSE:BHP traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,062,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,343. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09. BHP Group has a 12 month low of $46.90 and a 12 month high of $82.07.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

