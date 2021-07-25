One Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 179 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ESS traded up $4.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $331.91. 133,886 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,475. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a PE ratio of 51.22, a PEG ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.73. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $186.30 and a one year high of $334.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $308.16.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 6.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 65.21%.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $795,548.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,069,602.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 7,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.90, for a total value of $2,417,837.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,776 shares of company stock worth $4,059,432 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $332.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $351.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $299.56.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

