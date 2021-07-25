One Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 38 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,618 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Tesla in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $5.88 on Friday, reaching $643.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,604,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,505,004. The firm has a market capitalization of $619.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 643.38, a P/E/G ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.98. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $273.00 and a 52-week high of $900.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $631.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business’s revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on TSLA. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $736.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Tesla from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $517.44.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.73, for a total value of $787,162.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,954,423.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total value of $46,310,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,015,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,925 shares of company stock valued at $62,569,564 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

