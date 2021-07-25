One Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF)

One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.58% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMXF. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 270.1% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 175,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,360,000 after purchasing an additional 127,730 shares in the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $319,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 64.9% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000.

NASDAQ DMXF traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.58. 146,432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,358. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF has a 1 year low of $53.03 and a 1 year high of $69.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.35.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.626 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This is an increase from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.20.

