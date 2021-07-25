OneMain (NYSE:OMF) PT Raised to $77.00

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.18% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of OneMain from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.17.

OMF stock opened at $61.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.75. OneMain has a 52-week low of $24.45 and a 52-week high of $63.19. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 2.07.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.47. OneMain had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 44.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that OneMain will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other OneMain news, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $98,428,782.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 9,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $476,192,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMF. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of OneMain by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 128,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,170,000 after buying an additional 6,635 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of OneMain by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 37,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 7,058 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of OneMain by 115.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 83,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,023,000 after buying an additional 44,708 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OneMain by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,206,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,122,000 after buying an additional 133,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

