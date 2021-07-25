Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 413,593 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,314 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $6,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 763.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 796.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 4,906 shares during the period. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter worth $129,000. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total value of $194,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,105.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total value of $78,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at $549,564. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,566 shares of company stock worth $775,162 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

MUR opened at $20.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Murphy Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $25.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.73.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $379.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.80 million. Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 75.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MUR has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank upgraded Murphy Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist upped their target price on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Murphy Oil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.