Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,019 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 3.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $7,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 266,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,979,000 after purchasing an additional 19,949 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 10,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Susan Hagedorn sold 888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.99, for a total value of $210,447.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,599,964 shares in the company, valued at $3,460,045,468.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 24,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.99, for a total value of $5,521,689.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,719 shares in the company, valued at $22,734,934.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,498 shares of company stock valued at $12,050,147. Insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

SMG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist dropped their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James dropped their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.33.

SMG stock opened at $182.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $196.70. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52 week low of $143.08 and a 52 week high of $254.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.91.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 67.91% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.