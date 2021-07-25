Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $8.64 Million Stake in Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 789,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 153,055 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Resolute Forest Products were worth $8,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RFP. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 5,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 5,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Resolute Forest Products stock opened at $11.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $934.84 million, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.37. Resolute Forest Products Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.75 and a 12-month high of $17.65.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.22). Resolute Forest Products had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $873.00 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th.

RFP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank raised Resolute Forest Products from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Resolute Forest Products from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TD Securities raised Resolute Forest Products from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.19.

In other news, SVP Daniel Ouellet sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $67,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,672.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Resolute Forest Products Company Profile

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

