Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 3,482 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,482 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $6,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 1,345.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 325.0% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.44% of the company’s stock.

BTI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

BTI opened at $38.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.19. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $31.60 and a 52-week high of $41.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $87.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.85.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

