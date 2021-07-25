Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 5,724 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,724 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $7,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at $153,111,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,181,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,213 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,814,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,188,000 after acquiring an additional 938,636 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter valued at $103,134,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,414,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,973,000 after acquiring an additional 634,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.66, for a total value of $1,504,165.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 199,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,485,994.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.09, for a total value of $681,731.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,203,082.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,341 shares of company stock valued at $10,768,506. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Barclays upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.33.

AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $121.31 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52 week low of $92.00 and a 52 week high of $125.86. The firm has a market cap of $24.92 billion, a PE ratio of -6.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.51.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.05. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 277.60% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $49.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is presently 22.28%.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

