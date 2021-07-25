Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,202 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $9,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 363,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,623,000 after acquiring an additional 200,396 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 53,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 169.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 349,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,060,000 after buying an additional 219,539 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,884,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,440,437,000 after buying an additional 678,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 630,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,511,000 after buying an additional 337,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ENTG shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.70.

In related news, SVP Corey Rucci sold 9,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,102,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,264,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.41, for a total transaction of $238,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,550 shares in the company, valued at $2,812,105.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,756 shares of company stock worth $1,635,447. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $119.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 51.38 and a beta of 1.26. Entegris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.51 and a 52 week high of $126.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 4.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.15.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.02). Entegris had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $512.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.60%.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

