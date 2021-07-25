Oppenheimer Raises SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Price Target to $75.00

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) had its price target upped by Oppenheimer from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the asset manager’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for SEI Investments’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.74 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.07 EPS.

SEIC has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James reissued a hold rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. SEI Investments presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.38.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

Shares of SEIC opened at $60.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.35. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $48.70 and a fifty-two week high of $64.78. The stock has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.08.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 27.79%. The company had revenue of $475.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.67%.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director William Doran sold 10,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total transaction of $632,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 659,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,752,822.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in SEI Investments by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 58,078 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,599,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in SEI Investments by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SEI Investments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $657,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in SEI Investments by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 24,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in SEI Investments by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,290,869 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,653,000 after buying an additional 221,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Recommended Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.