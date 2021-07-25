OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $12.35 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) will post $12.35 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for OptimizeRx’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.21 million and the highest estimate coming in at $12.55 million. OptimizeRx reported sales of $8.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 40.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OptimizeRx will report full-year sales of $58.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $57.34 million to $58.44 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $78.10 million, with estimates ranging from $73.35 million to $87.54 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow OptimizeRx.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. OptimizeRx had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.32 million.

OPRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.80.

In related news, insider Stephen L. Silvestro sold 13,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total value of $565,698.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Miriam J. Paramore sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total transaction of $644,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 9,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,943.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,249 shares of company stock worth $5,458,790 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in OptimizeRx by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,078,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,596,000 after purchasing an additional 93,779 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,653,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,137,000 after acquiring an additional 38,832 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 237,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after acquiring an additional 22,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,483,000. 64.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OPRX traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.86. The stock had a trading volume of 94,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,726. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.21. OptimizeRx has a 12-month low of $13.76 and a 12-month high of $63.98. The stock has a market cap of $940.93 million, a PE ratio of 1,795.93 and a beta of 0.65.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that provides communications solutions for life science companies, physicians, and patients. Its products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, therapeutic support messages, and unbranded messages.

