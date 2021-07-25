Orange S.A. (EPA:ORA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Orange S.A. (EPA:ORA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €12.62 ($14.85).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ORA shares. Barclays set a €9.50 ($11.18) target price on Orange in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) price target on Orange in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on Orange in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on Orange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on Orange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of Orange stock traded up €0.06 ($0.07) on Friday, hitting €9.52 ($11.20). The stock had a trading volume of 3,895,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,300,000. Orange has a 52-week low of €13.31 ($15.66) and a 52-week high of €15.80 ($18.59). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €10.01.

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

